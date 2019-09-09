As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Boosted Position; Centene (CNC) Share Value Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5503.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.14M, up from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 61,790 shares to 224,539 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 59,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,962 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

