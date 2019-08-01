As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 1.31 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 625,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 662,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 55.77M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,743 shares to 27,592 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,896 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,622 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $121.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

