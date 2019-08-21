As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Castine Capital Management Decreased by $3.06 Million Its Stake; As Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 5.14M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 36.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,195 shares to 14,231 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,160 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & has 4,481 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Partners Ltd Com owns 490,359 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 124,963 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.87% or 114,102 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Canandaigua Bankshares And owns 33,296 shares. 5,103 are owned by Meridian Counsel. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 734,731 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 9,747 shares. Campbell And Com Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Omers Administration Corp holds 1.13% or 1.04M shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 829 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc owns 10,607 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc invested in 165,573 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Mgmt Al invested in 67,229 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,201 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Scott Selber has 130,172 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 20,276 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp owns 11.08 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 2.86 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Diversified Communications holds 0.04% or 26,626 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 5.06M shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 416,030 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsrs owns 246,969 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc holds 0.72% or 36,168 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Avenir reported 1.31M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).