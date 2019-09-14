As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $462,840; Apriem Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $458,106

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 34,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 50,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,390 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 1,500 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 10,490 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 2,603 shares. Brinker Inc reported 8,704 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Company holds 1.4% or 1,187 shares. Sumitomo Life Com reported 12,946 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 69,076 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.48% or 3,504 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 8,897 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 7,037 shares or 6.52% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 9,144 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.37% stake.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,926 shares to 94,166 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,144 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.