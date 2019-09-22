As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Berkshire Hathaway Upped by $901.35 Million Its Holding; Appleton Partners Upped Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position by $1.91 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 13,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 31,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89B, up from 896.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $2.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 2.65% or 972,767 shares. Old West Invest Management Lc holds 39,511 shares. 229,300 were reported by Dudley Shanley. 131,723 were accumulated by Scott And Selber Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 13.00M shares. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 3.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt owns 41,367 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3.18M were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Mraz Amerine & Assocs accumulated 12,129 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Company invested in 191,281 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 352,945 shares. Kentucky-based Harvey Com Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,445 shares to 159,611 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,096 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc.