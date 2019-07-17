As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined, Holder Pecaut & Company Raised Stake; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Position in Vmware (VMW) Trimmed by $93.68 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.39. About 338,626 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 33.89 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 11,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,560 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 36,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 474,300 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 9,213 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited. Ancora Ltd Company reported 532,947 shares stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 567,505 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 48,500 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.03% or 2,124 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 852,888 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.71M shares or 5.95% of its portfolio. 10,046 are owned by Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Organizations Accelerate their Cloud Journey with VMware – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Get Past the â€œHard Right Edgeâ€ And Find Breakthrough Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 37.91 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust owns 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 0% or 478 shares. 37,482 are held by Westpac Bk. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 280,271 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Tn has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 47,958 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc invested in 775,082 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bessemer Inc holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 618 shares. Ent Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 41 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 7,428 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 318,774 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20 million shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.