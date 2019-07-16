As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Cut Stake by $342,900; Alta Capital Management Decreased Stake in Amphenol Cl A (APH) by $1.89 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 343,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 42.75M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 20,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 527,743 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.84M, down from 547,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 736,776 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.63 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc stated it has 1.05M shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Arvest State Bank Trust Division reported 942,706 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,567 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 53.30M shares. Davidson owns 656,726 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Co owns 477,438 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 42,110 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 217,978 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 1.6% or 667,185 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv reported 365,987 shares stake. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.81 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.68% or 43,228 shares. Pettee has 7,571 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82M for 26.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 2,790 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 392,248 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 0.51% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Element Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,607 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Old National Retail Bank In stated it has 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Morgan Dempsey Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 111,581 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.12% or 34,000 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,177 shares. Veritas Invest Management Llp owns 411,095 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 974,074 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 8 were accumulated by Fil. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.35% or 137,991 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Can Aphria Inc (TSX:APH) Turn it Around With an NYSE Listing? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol: Future Looks Bright – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Aphria Stock on Its Move to the New York Stock Exchange – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 59,296 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).