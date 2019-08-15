As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Cut Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.58 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.78M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Engines Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 7,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 2.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrow Finance Corporation invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Verity & Verity Ltd Llc invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company accumulated 30,210 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company owns 40,926 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc has 178,585 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,514 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc accumulated 5,029 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 16,858 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hills Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 76,604 shares or 1% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 23,500 were reported by Main Street Research Ltd Company. Bruni J V & has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington Tru Bancshares stated it has 38,739 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,600 shares to 895,803 shares, valued at $93.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 56,633 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 239,587 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 290,300 are owned by Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership. Bowling Mngmt Ltd reported 152,711 shares. Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership accumulated 2.97 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 6.05% or 322,312 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 36,188 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. National Inv Services Wi invested in 1.65% or 54,498 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny accumulated 32,443 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co reported 3.04% stake. Nelson Roberts Limited Company holds 8,539 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 13.89 million shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares to 224,529 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

