As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Roundview Capital Trimmed by $1.79 Million Its Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Share Value Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 61,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 63,754 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 125,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 43,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 89,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72M, down from 132,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 9,670 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 42,764 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 4,424 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clark Cap Management Gp holds 1.78% or 345,418 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 0.47% or 3,614 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 382 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Company owns 39,470 shares. City Fl holds 3,560 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications holds 0.98% or 33,924 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Freestone Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 31,562 shares. Haverford Tru reported 470,085 shares. Kanawha Ltd Com stated it has 2,306 shares. 8,019 were accumulated by Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Company. Boston Prns reported 2.55 million shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,029 shares to 118,999 shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 64,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 33,099 shares to 245,404 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 20,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).