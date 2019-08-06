As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Roundview Capital Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Position; Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake Held by Alps Advisors Inc

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 29.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 127.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 77,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 60,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 5.67 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

