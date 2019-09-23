As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Intrust Bank Na Lifted Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Has Increased by $9.78 Million

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 137,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 113,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 37.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 376,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.62M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.82M, up from 23.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 1.27M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,558 shares to 2,855 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,379 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

