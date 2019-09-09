As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $331,371; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Continues to Hold Position in Visa (V)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 50.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 16,000 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,570 were reported by Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 109 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,309 shares. Temasek (Private) owns 4.30M shares for 4.65% of their portfolio. At State Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 3,429 shares. Wills Fin Group has invested 3.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regions Fincl owns 359,035 shares. Telos Mgmt invested in 0.79% or 16,217 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 5,047 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,550 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 65,532 shares. Marshfield Assoc stated it has 5.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares to 9,293 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta holds 11,535 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.08M shares. Moreover, Iowa Fincl Bank has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Numerixs Inv Techs owns 479,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 17,702 are owned by Leavell Investment Mgmt. Stieven Capital Advsr Lp has 560,500 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Finance Professionals Inc reported 3,105 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co reported 16,150 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daily Journal holds 42.98% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.41M shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 3.37% or 168,715 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 8,694 are owned by First Personal.