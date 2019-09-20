As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Has Raised Holding; Nike (NKE) Stake Has Upped by Riverpark Capital Management Llc

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 15,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 148,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, up from 132,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 2.97 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 24,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 234,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 209,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 37.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Invs holds 0.07% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Management Ltd Liability reported 750,000 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 4.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.63% or 378,834 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough reported 121,012 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 249,026 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Altavista Wealth holds 63,745 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Com reported 3.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Serv Advsrs stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Tru reported 119,820 shares stake.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,643 shares to 215,538 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 51,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,843 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,228 shares to 25,544 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.61M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 654,199 shares. New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 932,324 are owned by King Luther Cap Corporation. Wealth Architects Limited Com reported 0.09% stake. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd owns 21,449 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Addenda Cap reported 101,927 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ycg Limited Liability Co reported 389,875 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 32,803 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.89 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pictet Bancorp Tru Limited reported 17,584 shares.

