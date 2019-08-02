As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Increased by $305,208 Its Position; Conning Has Increased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $640,556; Market Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 11,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 167,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 155,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 44.21 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY

Conning Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 22,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 228,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 205,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 9.04 million shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

