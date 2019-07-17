As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Holding by $675,000; Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $453,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $514.22. About 319,374 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,000 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Ltd holds 1.17 million shares. 78,227 are held by Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 239 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 152,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cv Starr & accumulated 96,726 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt has 3.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 732,176 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 5,777 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 142,099 shares. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 13,592 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lvm Mgmt Mi stated it has 14,893 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited has 465,615 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cls Limited invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Futures flat as investors weigh bank results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,012 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).