As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Roundview Capital Cut by $1.60 Million Its Position; Wendell David Associates Has Decreased Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Valuation Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.45M are held by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,297 shares. Cambridge Gp owns 201,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,605 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd reported 507,938 shares stake. Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.97% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.35 million are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.59M shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 10,056 shares. Private Group invested in 9,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Services Automobile Association invested in 7.09 million shares. Assocs New York owns 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,700 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 35.83M shares. Chou Associates Management Inc reported 93,376 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares to 212,305 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Goelzer Mgmt reported 14,355 shares. Windward Mngmt Communications Ca holds 20,311 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 6,989 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 195,805 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 193,145 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 82,812 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,700 shares. Asset has 6,620 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 219,600 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,342 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.3% or 42,689 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,341 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 10,585 shares to 75,494 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow and Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed to lower rates – CNBC” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HR Payroll Processing Services: Global Procurement Intelligence Outlook to 2023 – Paychex, ADP, Conduent, Intuit, Aon, and SD Worx are the Key Suppliers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.