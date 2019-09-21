As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Trimmed Position by $1.25 Million; Salzhauer Michael Maintains Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 43,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 83,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 126,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1479.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 213,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 227,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 77,227 shares to 158,650 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 631,854 shares. Hamel Associate has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.31% or 322,281 shares. Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menlo Advsr Ltd has 167,185 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 28,056 shares. 158,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc, a California-based fund reported 406,507 shares. Spc Fincl holds 13,788 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 18,223 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. 140,000 were accumulated by Fire Gru Inc.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 47,812 shares. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 29,041 shares. Hightower Service Lta stated it has 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 91,352 shares. Johnson Fincl invested in 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 9,309 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Alphamark invested in 139,813 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Optimum Invest has 22,991 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 19,310 shares. Aspen Inv Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 364,863 shares.

