As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $4.70 Million; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Upped Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 73.34M shares traded or 41.99% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 82,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 813,886 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.27M, up from 731,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96 million shares traded or 45.54% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 258,180 shares to 586,800 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 39,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,211 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar Earnings: CAT Stock Down on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

