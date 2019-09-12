As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered by $1.46 Million Its Holding; As Entegris (ENTG) Share Value Rose, Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 29,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.71 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 86,449 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 52,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.71 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 12.52M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,054 shares to 90,099 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 7,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.35 billion for 10.66 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,107 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Incorporated has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 180 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc has 702,390 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Affinity Advsr Lc reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1,972 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited. Bowling Port Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 74,926 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Bankshares owns 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,410 shares. Sns Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,616 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Corp In holds 0.05% or 2,283 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management owns 406,919 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 979,336 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,070 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $154.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 2.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $61.81 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability accumulated 32,456 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 383 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 3,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 0.02% or 8,213 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 19,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 41,817 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 830,725 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). State Street holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 1.77M shares. 1.48M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.82M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 299,441 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 140,635 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 536,880 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).