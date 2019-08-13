As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Lifted by $18.36 Million Its Stake; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Price Declined While Boston Partners Cut Its Holding by $26.03 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 198,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 904,986 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.30 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 26,013 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 19.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,070 shares to 813,606 shares, valued at $39.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 218,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited accumulated 4,377 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Marshall Wace Llp owns 28,371 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,090 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 19,820 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Glazer Ltd Liability Co stated it has 75,000 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 37,720 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,268 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 4,264 were accumulated by Hightower Ltd Liability Com. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,950 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Signs $950 Million Long-Term Agreement with Global Manufacturer to Supply its Leading Braking, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Efficiency Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabco Holdings Lost 11.6% in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 0.48% or 267,512 shares. Ok holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,404 shares. Boltwood Cap Management holds 9,352 shares. Numerixs Inv has 479,800 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 202,902 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 567,505 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. 11,015 were reported by Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.35M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.00 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.34% or 851,644 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 20,654 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,870 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Company holds 0.77% or 68,694 shares. 66,000 were accumulated by Yorktown And.