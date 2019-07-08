As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $4.70 Million; Guggenheim Capital Cut Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 72,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 110,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 330,814 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 20.41M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp stated it has 18,013 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 67,567 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has 660.28 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.66% or 234,100 shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta invested in 0.12% or 34,557 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century accumulated 12.73M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stillwater Advisors Ltd accumulated 356,482 shares. The California-based L & S Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Company reported 41,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Highstreet Asset Management reported 56,000 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 291,582 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 1.18 million were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 146,488 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 30,812 shares. 460,177 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). State Street holds 5.40 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 48,443 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP invested in 0% or 263 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 161,658 shares. Foundry Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 325,615 shares.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PDM’s profit will be $53.99M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.