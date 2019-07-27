As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Stake; Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined While First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 40,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,928 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 146,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.04M were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.8% or 345,547 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 134,489 are held by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Brown Advisory has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Private Co has 121,412 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 212.28M shares. Cobblestone Capital Ny holds 474,749 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,491 shares. Moreover, Brandes Investment LP has 2.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 409,582 were reported by Loews Corporation. Ally has invested 0.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 374,249 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 14,600 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,532 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,476 shares to 30,417 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 29,895 shares or 0.16% of the stock. F&V Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.28% or 5,100 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0% or 22,116 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 29,680 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 42,261 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Acg Wealth owns 8,304 shares. 2,602 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northern Tru Corp invested in 7.92 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Highland Mgmt LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 116,624 shares. Mackenzie has 944,712 shares.