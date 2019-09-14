As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Holding by $360,388; Ecor1 Capital Stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) Raised by $8.68 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 85,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 614,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.87 million, up from 529,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 374,326 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,185 shares to 33,708 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 129,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors stated it has 12,339 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.14% or 168,662 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Llc invested in 22,115 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 6.06 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moody Commercial Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 381,483 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.26% or 46,606 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,200 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation accumulated 7.65 million shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc accumulated 151,393 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Madrona Finance Svcs Ltd Liability reported 0.19% stake. Chemical Natl Bank reported 87,666 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 0.56% or 278,737 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 14.67 million shares or 1.3% of all its holdings.

