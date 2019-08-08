As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Decreased Stake by $1.51 Million; Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13 million shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 37,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 203,073 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 165,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 1.52M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203,360 were reported by American Ins Tx. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Two Sigma Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,552 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 47 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 240,808 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First National Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,087 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,958 shares. 6.83M were reported by Northern Corporation. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 8,213 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 4,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.43 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont by 17,013 shares to 104,522 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 235,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,356 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,068 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 104,099 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt. Davenport Co Lc has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 207,343 shares. Steadfast Mgmt LP accumulated 8.13 million shares or 3.53% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Lc owns 922,086 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 438,566 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 187,216 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd invested in 0.88% or 104,669 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 339,399 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors reported 200,000 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Lc has invested 3.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 54,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.