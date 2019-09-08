As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Roundview Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.60 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Woodstock Has Upped by $914,511 Its Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 8.73M shares. Bell Bancshares, a North Dakota-based fund reported 8,010 shares. Amp Capital owns 203,411 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ipswich invested in 0.28% or 4,706 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 3,131 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fdx, California-based fund reported 4,913 shares. 9,650 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur. Loomis Sayles LP reported 1.8% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 116,549 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Tru reported 232,233 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares to 7,752 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,892 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning accumulated 0.2% or 234,189 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 2.68 million shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 5.36 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Staley Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,467 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 74,178 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,213 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 53,059 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 44,881 were accumulated by First Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 6.70M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 265 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Fin Group Ltd has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Com Bank & Trust owns 625,726 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 68,586 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 43,660 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.