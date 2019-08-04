As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted by $13.41 Million Its Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Total S A (TOT) Position by $1.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 496,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.94M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,236 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 317,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 296,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Ltd stated it has 18,100 shares. Private Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 732,176 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 212.28M shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 453 shares. Stanley Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mercer Capital Advisers owns 15,268 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 74,178 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Hodges Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 210,844 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd owns 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27,267 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,649 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.11% or 73,923 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.52% or 30,560 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $30.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).