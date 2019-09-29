As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Holder Salzhauer Michael Boosted Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $423,320 as Market Value Declined

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 180.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 913,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13 million, up from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52 million, down from 155,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $426.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

