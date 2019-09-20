As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Holder Guardian Investment Management Lifted Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Holding by $353,199

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,505 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Security has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 8,760 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,309 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 21,796 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 6,780 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 70,215 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 22,750 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 52,389 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilltop stated it has 9,425 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 5,690 were reported by Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Comm. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 4,701 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP owns 17,696 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.