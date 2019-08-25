As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Lowered Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 354,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.69 million, down from 6.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 102,369 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 34,300 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 412,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) by 133,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 32.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.