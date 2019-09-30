As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.39 Million Its Holding; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.60 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Advsr reported 141 shares. Dana Inv Advisors has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 31.84 million shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated accumulated 1.06 million shares or 3.67% of the stock. Lathrop Inv reported 24,081 shares stake. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apriem stated it has 2.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington stated it has 1.10M shares. Spirit Of America invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jupiter Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.07% or 6.83M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.23% or 27.92M shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

