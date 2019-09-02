As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $675,000; As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shares Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Stake by $3.84 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 5.58M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 418,746 shares to 336,644 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 708,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asanko Gold Announces Management Restructuring Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asanko Gold Reports Positive Exploration Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manikay Prtnrs Ltd invested in 10.21% or 3.00M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 108,881 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.34% or 230,698 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Ltd Company reported 36,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8.51 million were reported by Citigroup. Waters Parkerson Co Llc invested in 2.37% or 1.02M shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd reported 52,131 shares. Korea Investment has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Focused Investors Ltd Liability has invested 4.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 34,303 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.09 million shares. 179,568 are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Communication. Invest House Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.