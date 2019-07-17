As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $896,967; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Holds Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.95. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 33,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,827 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 266,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 34.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16.66M shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. At Comml Bank holds 0.1% or 477 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,530 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc owns 1,022 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 72,678 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Fagan Incorporated has 650 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,594 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 631,102 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 920 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. South Street Limited Co accumulated 133 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 233 shares. King Wealth has 2.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,969 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 6,134 shares to 14,118 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 70,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Pinterest, Oracle & more – CNBC” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14.11 million shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc holds 0% or 41,405 shares. Stephens Ar owns 918,168 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Bank Na stated it has 34,587 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,978 shares. 1.20M were reported by Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Invest House Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2,465 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. The Minnesota-based Mairs has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kahn Brothers Gru De holds 12,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Lc has 2.07M shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. 105,691 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fin Group Limited Com. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York reported 474,749 shares stake.