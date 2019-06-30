As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 101.86M shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

