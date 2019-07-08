As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $67.50 Million; Guardian Capital LP Increased Its Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $16.19 Million as Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 299,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.88 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373.51 million, up from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 428,023 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.08M, down from 14.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 17.40 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,255 shares to 168,743 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

