As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Shares Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.09 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 22,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 172,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 14.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74M for 21.06 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares to 91,786 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

