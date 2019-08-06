As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Southport Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 151,909 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 45,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 114,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 19.18M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 10.10 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares to 299,326 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.36 million for 7.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

