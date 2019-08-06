As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed by $353,214 Its Stake; As Ppl (Call) (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 13,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 173,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (PPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 430,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 450,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ppl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 5.19M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,706 are held by Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Kingfisher Capital Lc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34,780 shares. 16,535 are owned by Iowa Fincl Bank. St Germain D J invested in 16,286 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 135,637 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co owns 532,947 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.16% or 32,741 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 24.06M were reported by Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 35.79M shares. Ironwood Financial owns 800 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 24,216 are owned by Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10,651 shares to 26,218 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,748 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 468,404 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 21,417 shares. Burney accumulated 38,343 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 11,417 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com owns 2.41 million shares. Aimz Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 12,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Huber Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 382,092 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp holds 0.08% or 663,094 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,615 shares.