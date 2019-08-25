As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Roundview Capital Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Position; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lifted Position

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 1.18 million shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,670 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Company holds 3.59% or 222,669 shares. Security National Trust Com reported 2.98% stake. Cibc Ww Markets has 450,255 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 40,245 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 951,284 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability accumulated 23,771 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.62% or 31,473 shares in its portfolio. 861,507 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 161,142 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Cambiar stated it has 170,945 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Texas Yale holds 220,440 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clark Capital Management has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maple Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 306,550 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Advisors Cap owns 551,304 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 125,900 shares stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 339,481 shares. Intl Value Advisers Lc stated it has 11.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Moore Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ledyard Bancshares stated it has 14,231 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,212 shares. Asset Strategies invested in 18,079 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,352 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.51% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.43% or 649,406 shares. 51,995 were accumulated by Hartford Inc. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 217,100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US business borrowing for equipment rises 15% in July: ELFA – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares to 212,305 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).