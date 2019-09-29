As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Lifted Holding by $3.28 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Burney Co Decreased Position by $924,996

Burney Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 16,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 434,050 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.80M, down from 450,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 116,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 455,897 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22M, up from 338,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,989 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0.02% or 55,924 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.35% or 30,065 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc has 25,912 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 372,133 are owned by Jefferies Lc. Primecap Ca has 36.40 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 111,839 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 25,374 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wade G W Inc has 64,375 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 3.67% or 1.06M shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 35,044 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3.78 million shares. 13,463 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn. Prudential Pcl reported 14.67 million shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 120,870 shares to 186,235 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,318 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 48,948 shares to 382,258 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,572 were accumulated by Horizon Invest Limited Liability Company. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,663 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.60 million shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 646,380 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Field And Main National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 21,618 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 78,797 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Incorporated reported 5,352 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quaker Invests Lc holds 4,446 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut accumulated 87,371 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Community Fin Svcs Grp Inc Llc has invested 2.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrow Fin holds 0.7% or 57,423 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has 1.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72,147 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has 3.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 299,460 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,473 shares.