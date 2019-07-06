As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.60 Million; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Cut by $17.38 Million Its Holding

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 180,203 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 217,425 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.46% or 6.77 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 105,691 shares in its portfolio. 225,795 are held by Argent Trust. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.72% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 322,717 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Com owns 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 120,233 shares. Kcm Limited Co reported 291,582 shares stake. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 16,440 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 63,592 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,706 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Modera Wealth Management has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.77B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.