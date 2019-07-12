As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Pecaut & Company Upped Its Position by $326,646; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $157.98. About 218,416 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.05 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 2,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 209,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,233 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 443 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,764 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 161,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 2,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,728 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 48,900 are held by Eulav Asset. Opus Cap Gru holds 0.28% or 8,201 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 91,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.18% or 28,699 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). St Johns Invest Ltd Liability has 105,357 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 393,163 were reported by Advsrs Asset Incorporated. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 0.15% or 169,530 shares in its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Investment has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northcoast Asset Lc invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). City Comm accumulated 0.41% or 53,145 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 1.8% stake. Motco owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,296 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 350,900 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 43,487 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

