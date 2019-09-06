As Bancorp (The) (TBBK) Share Value Declined, Exane Derivatives Lowered Its Stake by $17.73 Million; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.61 Million

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Bancorp (The) (TBBK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.06 million, down from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bancorp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 72,243 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.87. About 110,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp by 42,102 shares to 194,524 shares, valued at $3.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde (Put) by 509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 8.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 100,500 shares to 779,140 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,570 shares, and cut its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).