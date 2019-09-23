As Bancorp Del (USB) Market Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Raised Stake by $30.93 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $3.51 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Bancorp Del (USB) by 2904.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 594,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 615,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.21M, up from 20,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 1.70 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 303,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.21 million, up from 290,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 681,546 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 35,546 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 901,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,455 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $293.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,612 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

