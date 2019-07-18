As Bancorp Del (TBBK) Market Valuation Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Upped by $7.65 Million Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 30,874 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 46,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.11% or $40.25 during the last trading session, reaching $322.19. About 14.95 million shares traded or 155.62% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 1,729 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 2,495 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp stated it has 744,580 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 5,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Citigroup Inc owns 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 373,931 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated accumulated 563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 87,903 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oakworth reported 77 shares stake. 4,650 are held by L S Advsr. Utah Retirement holds 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 78,716 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.88% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 59,092 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Mngmt stated it has 9 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. 7,607 shares valued at $2.74 million were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 115,075 shares to 778,101 shares, valued at $50.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 134,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,225 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

