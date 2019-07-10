As Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Its Holding; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Its Position in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $2.17 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 90,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 697,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 778,554 shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA FILES UP TO $125M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,678 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.33 million, down from 760,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 36,803 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $19.29 million activity. Another trade for 110,000 shares valued at $2.38 million was made by Squarer Ron on Thursday, February 7. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998. $2.11M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Haddock Jason on Wednesday, February 6. 239,626 shares were sold by Robbins Andrew R, worth $4.80M. Saccomano Nicholas A also sold $4.04M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Thursday, February 7. 35,000 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $721,074 were sold by LEFKOFF KYLE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.50 million are owned by Franklin Resources. Communication Of Vermont has 43 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.05% or 2.17 million shares. Amer Intl Group Inc holds 134,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Ftb Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,031 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 396,675 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 2,930 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 308 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 115,657 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 6,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 16,793 shares. Foundry Lc has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Advisory Network Ltd Co holds 3,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap LP reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 270,800 shares to 370,800 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.43M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,698 shares to 45,028 shares, valued at $44.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 12,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

