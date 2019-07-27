As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stock Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Cut Its Position; Lvz Advisors Cut Its Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 303,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 827,058 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 117,822 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amp Ltd has 96,931 shares. Lafleur Godfrey owns 299,535 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 160,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 40,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 237,036 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Atlanta Management L L C has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 95,435 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company owns 246,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock or 24,000 shares. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72M shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.