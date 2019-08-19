As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Valuation Declined While Credit Capital Investments Raised Position by $344,592

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 14.67M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 51,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 315,146 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09M, down from 366,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.52% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Shares for $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nabors (NBR) Down 36.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Invests Ltd invested in 315,774 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Bb&T holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 72,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Mason Street Limited Com reported 104,858 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc has 43,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0% or 2.15 million shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust stated it has 1,320 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 36.28 million shares. Hightower Limited Liability stated it has 34,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 11,461 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 1.16M shares. Whittier reported 0% stake. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 336,651 shares or 0% of the stock.

More important recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Does Bramson’s Restructuring Plan For Barclays Make Sense? – Forbes” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 90,893 shares to 291,587 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).