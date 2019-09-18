As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Declined, Polaris Capital Management Boosted by $851,700 Its Position; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $626,612 as Stock Value Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 458,091 shares traded or 67.52% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 101,824 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, up from 97,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shufro Rose & Limited Company holds 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 39,702 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 61,664 shares. 28,525 were reported by Brown Advisory Llc. Archford Cap Strategies Llc has 21,997 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 29,822 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co stated it has 79,492 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 54,055 shares. Texas Commercial Bank Tx owns 2,892 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Texas-based Ycg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cookson Peirce Comm holds 0.17% or 14,371 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc holds 0.26% or 24,806 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,563 shares to 1,664 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXN) by 38,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.