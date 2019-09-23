As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Share Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Boosted by $7.12 Million Its Position; Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Dover (DOV) Holding by $25.05 Million; Valuation Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 139,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.72M, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 301,152 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 29,809 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99B, down from 30,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 963,714 shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 16.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 134,142 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 46,237 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.05% or 4,116 shares in its portfolio. 163,963 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ftb Advsr reported 4,816 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership has 0.98% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Choate Inv reported 6,965 shares. 207,931 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.1% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dupont Cap Management Corp stated it has 35,416 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Ltd Llc stated it has 2,044 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 3,500 shares to 38,282 shares, valued at $942.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 10 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Dover Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.