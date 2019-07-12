As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Inca Investments Has Cut Stake by $15.49 Million; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 24,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 219,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 344,635 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 303,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 827,058 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 70,951 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.77 million for 28.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.43 million for 13.59 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.